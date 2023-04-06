Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,028 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 165,728 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3,979.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL opened at $70.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $98.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 220.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

