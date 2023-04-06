Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,656 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $328.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.94 and its 200 day moving average is $340.43. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.00 and a 52-week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.04.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

