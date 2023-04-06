Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,231 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Nordson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nordson by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,822,000 after acquiring an additional 121,864 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nordson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $211.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.79. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,730 shares of company stock worth $2,122,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

