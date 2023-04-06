Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,582 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,792,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,587,000. Browning West LP lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,430,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,787,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after buying an additional 794,840 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,416,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $954,105.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,516 shares of company stock worth $2,207,793. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX opened at $36.67 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading

