Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.03 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,753,000 after buying an additional 141,902 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,718,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,538,000 after buying an additional 308,043 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,638,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,236,000 after buying an additional 38,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,417,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,741,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $149.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $217.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.00%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.75.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,942 shares of company stock valued at $451,502. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

