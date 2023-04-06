Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $104.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.28.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.