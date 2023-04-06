Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $268.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The company has a market cap of $663.96 billion, a PE ratio of 154.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

