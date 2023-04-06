Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 765,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,489. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $75.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.