Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 901 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. MetLife comprises 0.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.26. 1,723,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.98. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

