Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 666 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.57. 2,144,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.37.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

