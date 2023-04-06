Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,462 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNKGet Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $125,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SJNK traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $24.61. 1,742,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,902,661. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $26.03.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

