Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of URI stock traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $357.00. 698,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,117. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $430.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.85.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.