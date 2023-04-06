Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Sysco Stock Up 0.5 %

SYY stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $77.84. 689,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,428. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

