Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,596,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,686,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $48.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

