Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 49,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 199,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,800,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

