Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.21% of Dover worth $40,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE DOV opened at $142.89 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.60.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

