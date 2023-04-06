Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) fell 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 13,990 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 7,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIIBF. TD Securities cut their price target on Dorel Industries from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home products. It operates through the Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, and sale of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

