Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Domino’s Pizza worth $54,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 43.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $328.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,445. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.00 and a 52-week high of $426.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.04.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

