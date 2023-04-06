DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Sees Large Volume Increase

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 672,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,394,558 shares.The stock last traded at $13.55 and had previously closed at $12.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. New Street Research lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

DLocal Trading Up 9.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. grew its position in shares of DLocal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 57,660,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,778,000 after purchasing an additional 349,827 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in DLocal by 132.1% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,292,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in DLocal by 53.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in DLocal by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 527,960 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DLocal by 35.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,832,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,327 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

