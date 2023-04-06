DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading 3.6% Higher

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 2,013,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,420,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

DISH Network Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 150,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 63.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in DISH Network by 2.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Featured Stories

