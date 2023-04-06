Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 16.8% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $18,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 91,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

