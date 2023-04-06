Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.0% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.