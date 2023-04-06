Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.52

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 186223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.54) to €25.00 ($27.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $30.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

