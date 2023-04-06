Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.52

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 186223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.54) to €25.00 ($27.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.59.
Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
- UiPath is a Cheaper and More Profitable AI Stock
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Ready To Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.