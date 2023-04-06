Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Down 4.2%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.04. 674,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,095,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

DM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $656.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $64,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,616,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 60.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth $2,449,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

