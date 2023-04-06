Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $115.57 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Dero coin can now be bought for $8.60 or 0.00030701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $115.57 million and $431,426.29 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,022.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00324362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00073752 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00559692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.85 or 0.00449125 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003567 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,432,996 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

