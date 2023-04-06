Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.54

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 6257013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.62 ($0.02).

Deltic Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 30.42 and a quick ratio of 30.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.02 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Deltic Energy

In other Deltic Energy news, insider Peter William Nicol bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,257.82). 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

