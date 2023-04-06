DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $673,893.04

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $673,893.04 and $27.32 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00153642 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00073341 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00035484 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040687 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000049 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003572 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000621 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,910,983 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.