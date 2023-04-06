DeepOnion 24-Hour Volume Reaches $147.65 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $614,766.91 and $147.65 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00153334 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00073877 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00034796 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040677 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 76.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000055 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000206 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003532 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,910,879 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.