Decatur Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.3% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $268.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.97. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $280.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.96 billion, a PE ratio of 154.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $270.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

