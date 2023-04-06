DA Davidson Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2023 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 3.3 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $66.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

