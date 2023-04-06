DA Davidson Weighs in on Trustmark Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Trustmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trustmark’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trustmark’s FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRMK. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

TRMK stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,299,000 after buying an additional 131,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,689,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,807,000 after purchasing an additional 79,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 33,464 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 246,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

