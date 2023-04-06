DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

NYSE USB opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,935,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

