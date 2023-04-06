DA Davidson Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for First Interstate BancSystem’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.62%.

In other news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

