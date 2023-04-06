DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $39.66 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.18%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

