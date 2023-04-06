DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for National Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

National Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

NBHC stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. National Bank has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. National Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $110.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in National Bank by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,407,000. State Street Corp increased its position in National Bank by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in National Bank by 969.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 126,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Bank

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

