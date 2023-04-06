D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 125.69% from the stock’s previous close.
D2L Price Performance
DTLIF stock remained flat at C$5.76 during trading on Thursday. D2L has a one year low of C$4.61 and a one year high of C$10.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.30.
About D2L
