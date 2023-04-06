Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 21,145 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,145 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,118,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,692,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $48.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

