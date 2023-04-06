Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 125.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,548 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.59. 1,532,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,650. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.82. The company has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.