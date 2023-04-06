Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 2,396 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in General Mills by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 151,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 39,366 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in General Mills by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,770 shares of company stock worth $5,944,640. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Trading Down 0.3 %

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $86.78. 1,308,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

