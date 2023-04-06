Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $139.08. 791,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,999. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.37. The company has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

