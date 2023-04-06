Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 204.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,538,000 after buying an additional 4,362,168 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,559 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after buying an additional 590,521 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after buying an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,164,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,361. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

