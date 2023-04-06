Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 2.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,194,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.14. 15,079,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,222,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.