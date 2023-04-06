Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $13.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,936 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 728.0% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 241,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 211,957 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 129,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 161,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,069. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

