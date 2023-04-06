Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 5,296 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.20. 812,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $53.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

