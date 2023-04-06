Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 3,713 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.97. 188,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,212. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.09.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

