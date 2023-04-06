CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 104.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 183.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,926 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2,349.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,637,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.65. 3,578,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,562,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

