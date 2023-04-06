CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.60

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $13.99. CSP shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 9,139 shares changing hands.

CSP Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

CSP Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,734.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,839,168. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 8,507 shares of company stock worth $98,603 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CSP in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

