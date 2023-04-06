Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.63

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.63 and traded as low as C$15.00. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.15, with a volume of 138,534 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRR.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.63.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
