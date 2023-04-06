Critical Review: CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares VeriSign and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 47.30% -46.13% 37.37% CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VeriSign and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 0 2 0 3.00 CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

VeriSign presently has a consensus price target of $258.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.68%. CI&T has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.63%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than VeriSign.

VeriSign has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of VeriSign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VeriSign and CI&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.42 billion 15.64 $673.80 million $6.25 33.99 CI&T $423.72 million 1.64 $24.39 million $0.18 29.22

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VeriSign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VeriSign beats CI&T on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services. The company was founded by D. James Bidzos in 1995, and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

