Credit Suisse Group Lowers GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

GRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on GreenLight Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on GreenLight Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ GRNA opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. GreenLight Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRNA. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences by 47.4% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 10,261,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after buying an additional 3,301,020 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. increased its position in GreenLight Biosciences by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 6,489,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

