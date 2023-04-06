Credit Suisse Group Lowers GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
GRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on GreenLight Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on GreenLight Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
GreenLight Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ GRNA opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. GreenLight Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $10.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GreenLight Biosciences
GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.
